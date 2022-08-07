Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MLM opened at $355.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.10.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.