Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.55.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

MA opened at $357.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.68 and its 200-day moving average is $347.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.