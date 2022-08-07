Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $145.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTCH. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Match Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Match Group stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58. Match Group has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 327.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,345,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $324,212,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,571,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

