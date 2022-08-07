Mate (MATE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $124.00

Mate (MATE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Mate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mate has a total market capitalization of $1,106.36 and $124.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mate has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.00670280 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Mate Coin Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using US dollars.

