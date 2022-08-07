Mate Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $157.00 (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Mate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mate has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mate has a market capitalization of $1,201.92 and $157.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 116.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00633294 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mate Coin Profile
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Mate Coin Trading
