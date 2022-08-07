Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.89 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.57.

Mattel Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MAT stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.23. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Mattel by 19.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Mattel by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the first quarter worth about $321,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Featured Stories

