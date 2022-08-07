MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01. MDU Resources Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 2.1 %

MDU stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.