MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MDU Resources Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDU traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.20. 2,105,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Further Reading

