Medifast (NYSE:MED) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $345.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

Shares of MED opened at $138.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.08. Medifast has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 48.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Medifast in the second quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

