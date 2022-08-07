Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,345 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.45. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

