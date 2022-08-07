Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in JOYY by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 2,178.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of YY opened at $25.91 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $67.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.61.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.65%.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

