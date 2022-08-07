Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $1.97 Million Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 1.86% of Arconic worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

