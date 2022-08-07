Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $78.13 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 392,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,097,000 after buying an additional 116,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $118.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.19 and its 200 day moving average is $138.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,383 shares of company stock worth $15,761,666. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

