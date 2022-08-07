Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 67,499 Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 743,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,499 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Aterian were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aterian during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Aterian by 4,020.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 120,605 shares during the period. 17.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $2.75 on Friday. Aterian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17.

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Aterian had a negative net margin of 80.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $41.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aterian news, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $54,909.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aterian news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 23,833 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $61,012.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $54,909.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 427,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

