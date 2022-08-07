Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 466,908 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,436,000 after purchasing an additional 811,381 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,397,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,026,000 after purchasing an additional 239,140 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James cut their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $51.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

