Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 24,231 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,231 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $58.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $96.48.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.