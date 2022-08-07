Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $2.32 Million Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.96. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 469.07% and a net margin of 9.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Further Reading

