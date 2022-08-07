Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,754 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

NYSE:MRK opened at $87.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

