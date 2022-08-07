Merculet (MVP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Merculet (MVP) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Merculet has a total market cap of $312,560.32 and $49,739.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,041,147 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io.

Buying and Selling Merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

