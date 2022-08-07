Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Cut by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.9% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 43.0% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 68,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 147,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META opened at $167.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.89.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock worth $8,958,728. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

