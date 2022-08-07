MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stake Raised by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,939 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of MGIC Investment worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 525,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 121,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 90,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

