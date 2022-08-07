MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock Holdings Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,462,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,835 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.10% of MGIC Investment worth $46,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 845,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

