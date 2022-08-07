MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.41-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $745.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.65 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.41-$4.65 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 1.9 %

MGPI stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.03. The company had a trading volume of 181,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.55. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.28.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,800 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $180,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,998.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,202 shares of company stock worth $1,120,098 in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.