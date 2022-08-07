MicroMoney (AMM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50,800.18

MicroMoney (AMM) traded down 30.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $50,800.18 and approximately $6,029.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MicroMoney alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,998.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00131785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00067095 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MicroMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MicroMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MicroMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.