Mina Market Capitalization Reaches $524.56 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00003647 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $524.56 million and approximately $22.14 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00626350 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014523 BTC.
Mina Coin Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 622,423,558 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Buying and Selling Mina
