Mizuho Cuts Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $3.50

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 11.19.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.90. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 2.75 and a 12 month high of 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of 4.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 281,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $1,384,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 40.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,291,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 369,324 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

