Mizuho Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $80.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNG. UBS Group cut their price target on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.73.

RingCentral Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,096,226,000 after buying an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,191,000 after buying an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,500,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

