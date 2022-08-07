Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $115.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 514,761 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after buying an additional 147,759 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,069,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,322,000 after buying an additional 73,574 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 208,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after buying an additional 47,513 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $3,617,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.