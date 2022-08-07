MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

DIS opened at $106.63 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.55. The stock has a market cap of $194.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

