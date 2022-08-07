Monero Classic Trading Down 1.7% This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001929 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $8.51 million and approximately $13,061.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.00694811 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

