Morgan Stanley Increases Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $19.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.59.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.48.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 146.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 373,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 328.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at about $872,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

