Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 2.3% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $92,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.43. The company has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

