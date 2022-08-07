Morgan Stanley Raises AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $145.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.13.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $126.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.37.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,820,000 after purchasing an additional 419,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,824,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

