Morpheus Labs Market Capitalization Reaches $3.73 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $30,516.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,978.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003910 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00033682 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00068142 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 509,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

