Morpheus Labs (MITX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28,457.00

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $28,457.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 509,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

