Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MOS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Insider Transactions at Mosaic

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $86,540,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $133,003,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $71,878,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

