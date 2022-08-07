mStable USD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,218.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 7th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $40.98 million and approximately $29,218.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,112.68 or 0.99924922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00048807 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00028675 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 126.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001483 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

