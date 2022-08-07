Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 286.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 73,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 159,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.33. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

