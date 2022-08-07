Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 681 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 203,039 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,130,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,154,000 after buying an additional 155,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $165.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.29.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

