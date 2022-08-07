Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 923 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $540.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $492.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

