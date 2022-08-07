Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,958,000 after purchasing an additional 767,712 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

