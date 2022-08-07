Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $53.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

