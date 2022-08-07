Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $12,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of IUSB opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $53.95.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.