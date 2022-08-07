Mutual Advisors LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.92 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $112.29 and a one year high of $133.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

