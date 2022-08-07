Mutual Advisors LLC Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,911,000 after acquiring an additional 235,153 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

