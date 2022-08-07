Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,877,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 153.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $162.04.

