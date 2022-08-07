Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,347 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.0 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.80%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.