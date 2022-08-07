Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 68,654 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,654 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

