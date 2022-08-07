MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 223 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.31. The company has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.