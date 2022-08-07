MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 61 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Mastercard by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.55.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $357.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $345.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.68 and its 200-day moving average is $347.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

