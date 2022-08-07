MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.89. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 188.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

